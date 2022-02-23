KELLY, ADAM E

Arrest Date/Time: 02/18/2022 | 23:52

Date of Birth: 05/05/1986 Age: 35 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 18 A SEABREEZE AVE, MILFORD, CT 06460

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 68450 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY,

Arresting Officer/Agency: VICTOR CRISTEA - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD029038 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001375

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 318.14.3 RESIST OFFICER