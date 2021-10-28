KEMBLE, ALEXANDER ALLEN

Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/22/2021 | 11:57
Date of Birth: 08/30/1999 Age: 22 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 206 12TH STREET GULF, MARATHON, FD 33050
Occupation: MECHANIC in MARATHON
Arrest Location: 1350 OCEANVIEW AVE, MARATHON
Arresting Officer/Agency: IAN DOUTHIRT - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD161997 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007641
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION