KENT, ANDREW JAMES

Arrest Date/Time: 05/11/2022 | 02:05

Date of Birth: 01/26/1984 Age: 38 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 30535 OVERSEAS HWY, BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD080783 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003834

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.2a MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 901.36.1 FRAUD-IMPERSON