KERN, RICHARD GERARD

Arrest Date/Time: 02/13/2022 | 05:22

Date of Birth: 12/09/1959 Age: 62 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 70 CONCH AVE, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: FISHERMAN in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 86001 OVERSEAS HWY,

Arresting Officer/Agency: SARAH PORTER - MCSO\DIST 6 D SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO22CAD025405 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001205

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

Recommended for you