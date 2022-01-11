KHODJIMURODOV, JOVID

Arrest Date/Time: 01/11/2022 | 11:01

Date of Birth: 07/19/1993 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1602 WEST 10TH ST APT 1C, BROOKLYN, NY 11224

Occupation: DRIVER in BROOKLYLN

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: LAKESHA GRANT - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD005793 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000288

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

