KILBURN, MARK DAVID

Arrest Date/Time: 05/23/2022 | 04:20

Date of Birth: 10/06/1963 Age: 58 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1075 DUVAL ST STE C21-128, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: CLERK in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 2700 ROOSEVELT, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER

