KIMES, JAMES PAUL

Arrest Date/Time: 03/21/2022 | 02:11

Date of Birth: 11/05/1976 Age: 45 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 232 HEATHERPOINT DR, LAKELAND, FL 33809

Occupation: SECURITY in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 5130 HIGHWAY, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 322.34.2c MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

Recommended for you