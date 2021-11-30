Arrest Date/Time: 11/30/2021 | 18:38

Date of Birth: 10/16/1962 Age: 59 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 137 COURTENAY PKWY, MERRITT ISLAND, FL 32952

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 173 IROQUOIS ST, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: NICHOLIS WHITEMAN - MCSO\DIST 6 C SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO21CAD181485 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008688

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.131.2b ROBBERY