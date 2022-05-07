KING, JAMES JOHN

Arrest Date/Time: 05/06/2022 | 23:14

Date of Birth: 01/17/1974 Age: 48 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 119 CORT LN, TAVERNIER, FL 33070

Occupation: POOL MAINTENCE in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: 80 AVE E, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD078055 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003711

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c6 VEH THEFT 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.02.4b BURGL 1 Felony Count(s) of 806.13.1b3 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

Recommended for you