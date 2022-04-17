KING, LAURA JOY

Arrest Date/Time: 04/16/2022 | 23:51

Date of Birth: 08/20/2003 Age: 18 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 1604 CATHERINE ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 90 MM US-1 SB, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD065241 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003101

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a MARIJUANA-POSSESS

Recommended for you