KING, SCOTT ALAN

Arrest Date/Time: 04/22/2022 | 01:11

Date of Birth: 04/20/1952 Age: 70 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 55 BOCA CHICA RD LOT 438, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 1400 DUVAL STREET, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.03.2 BATTERY 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.07.2a SIMPLE ASSLT 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER

