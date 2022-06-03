Arrest Date/Time: 06/03/2022 | 04:59

Date of Birth: 07/22/1985 Age: 36 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 4414 PROSPECT RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37920

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD096943 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004495

Charges:

  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR

