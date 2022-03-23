KLEPASKIS, JOSE ANTONIO

Arrest Date/Time: 03/22/2022 | 22:52

Date of Birth: 04/09/1978 Age: 43 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 26 CROSS STREET, STOCK ISLAND, FL 33040

Occupation: FISHERMAN in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD049206 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002333

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR

Recommended for you