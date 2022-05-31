Arrest Date/Time: 05/31/2022 | 23:48

Date of Birth: 09/22/1991 Age: 30 Gender: F Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: HOUSE CLEANER

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD095443 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004435

Charges:

  • 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you