KNOWLES, BLAKE MANAGAN

Arrest Date/Time: 11/09/2021 | 23:17
Date of Birth: 04/01/1994 Age: 27 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 1 ARBUTUS DR, KEY WEST, FL 33040
Occupation: GENERAL LABOR
Arrest Location: 1 ARBUTUS DR/5 MM GU, KEY HAVEN
Arresting Officer/Agency: TREVOR PIKE - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD171423 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008181
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY