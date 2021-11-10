KNOWLES, BLAKE MANAGAN

Arrest Date/Time: 11/09/2021 | 23:17

Date of Birth: 04/01/1994 Age: 27 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1 ARBUTUS DR, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: GENERAL LABOR

Arrest Location: 1 ARBUTUS DR/5 MM GU, KEY HAVEN

Arresting Officer/Agency: TREVOR PIKE - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD171423 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008181

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

Recommended for you