Arrest Date/Time: 06/04/2022 | 18:40

Date of Birth: 09/18/1987 Age: 34 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 27940 PORGIE PATH, LITTLE TORCH, FL 33042

Occupation: KAYAK TOUR GUIDE in LITTLE TORCH KEY

Arrest Location: 251 KEY DEER BLVD, BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD098203 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004520

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS

