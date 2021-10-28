KOMOROSKI, KEVIN WILLIAM

Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/23/2021 | 22:43
Date of Birth: 09/18/1987 Age: 34 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 27940 PORGIE PATH, LITTLE TORCH, FL 33042
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: 9mm US1, KEY WEST
Arresting Officer/Agency: NICHOLAS GALBO - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD162925 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007689
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 316.193.2b1 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH