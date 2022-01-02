KOUBEK, DONNA MARIE

Arrest Date/Time: 01/02/2022 | 12:16

Date of Birth: 03/03/1966 Age: 55 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 31020 AVENUE H, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: LAKESHA GRANT - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD000812 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000035

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 817.034.4a3 FRAUD-SWINDLE

