KOUNS, DUSTIN ALLEN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/23/2022 | 09:48

Date of Birth: 10/22/1999 Age: 22 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 253 ROSLYN ST, FT PIERCE, FL 34982

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: LIGNUMVITAE DR / 102 MM OC, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD049462 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002337

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 320.02.1 NONMOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Felony Count(s) of 322.34.2c MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION