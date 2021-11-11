KRUG, KELLY JO

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/09/2021 | 14:56
Date of Birth: 04/17/1983 Age: 38 Gender: F Race: W
Address: 518 FLEMING ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040
Occupation: STUDENT
Arrest Location: ,
Arresting Officer/Agency: BRITTANY BROWN - MCSO\ADMINISTRATION
Incident #: - Offense #: MCSO21OFF
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION