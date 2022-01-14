Arrest Date/Time: 01/14/2022 | 14:17

Date of Birth: 11/07/1951 Age: 70 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 12962 HAMPTON LAKES CIR, BOYNTON BEACH, FL 33436

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: US1 13 MM SB, SADDLE BUNCHES

Arresting Officer/Agency: GREG KORZEN - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC

Incident #: MCSO22CAD007706 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000404

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.192.1a MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL