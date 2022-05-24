LAMB, JUDITH

Arrest Date/Time: 05/24/2022 | 10:57

Date of Birth: 11/11/1964 Age: 57 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 3029 ROOSEVELT BLVD #54, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: ,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER