LAPUMA, JENNIFER LEIGH

Arrest Date/Time: 11/05/2021 | 00:19

Date of Birth: 05/02/1978 Age: 43 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 1830 23RD ST, MIAMI, FL 33145

Occupation: INTERIOR DESIGN in MIAMI

Arrest Location: 102 US1/SR5, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: JOEL TORRES - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC

Incident #: MCSO21CAD169048 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008042

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER

