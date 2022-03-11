LAUGHTER, ROBERT BRYAN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/11/2022 | 08:39

Date of Birth: 04/25/1966 Age: 55 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY LARGO, KEY LARGO, FL

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 100109 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: MICHAEL O'CONNOR - MCSO\RESERVE DEPUTY

Incident #: MCSO22CAD041875 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001980

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 877.03 DISTURBING PEACE 3 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS

