Arrest Date/Time: 05/29/2022 | 16:24

Date of Birth: 10/11/1978 Age: 43 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 116 ASH STREET, JACKSON, MO 63755

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION in JACKSON

Arrest Location: U.S.1 NB MM91, TAVERNIER

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD093821 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004378

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 901.36.1 FRAUD-IMPERSON
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.2a MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

Recommended for you