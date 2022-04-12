LAZARRE, YVENS

Arrest Date/Time: 04/12/2022 | 19:40

Date of Birth: 01/13/1996 Age: 26 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 131 REDLAND ROAD, FLORIDA CITY, FL 33043

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 1118 VARELA ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 999.9999.9999 MUNICIPAL ORDINANCE VIOL

