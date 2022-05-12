LEAL PEREZ, BLADIMIR

Arrest Date/Time: 05/12/2022 | 02:51

Date of Birth: 09/04/1972 Age: 49 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 78 AVENUE D, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD081640 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003867

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR