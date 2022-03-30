LEHMKUHLE, LONNIE ALLEN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/30/2022 | 15:50

Date of Birth: 02/13/1993 Age: 29 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1111 BOOT KEY HARBOR, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: CHEF

Arrest Location: 5800 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD053916 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002557

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

