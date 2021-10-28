LEIST, KENNETH ALBERT

Arrest Date/Time: 10/23/2021 | 02:32

Date of Birth: 08/17/1980 Age: 41 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 58642 OVERSEAS HWY, GRASSY KEY, FL 33050

Occupation: MUSICIAN

Arrest Location: US-1, BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANTHONY BUSCEMI - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD162425 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007664

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you