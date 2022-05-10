LEITH, DENNIS ALAN

Arrest Date/Time: 05/10/2022 | 16:22

Date of Birth: 05/20/1953 Age: 68 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 245 OLEANDER DR, TAVERNIER, FL 33070

Occupation: CHARTER BOAT in TAVERNIER

Arrest Location: 245 OLEANDER DR, TAVERNIER

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 379.3311.3 RESIST OFFICER