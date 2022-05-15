Arrest Date/Time: 05/14/2022 | 19:46

Date of Birth: 05/20/1979 Age: 42 Gender: F Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 1699 ATLANTIC AVE, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.07.2b BATTERY 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 901.36.1 FRAUD-IMPERSON 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.01 RESIST OFFICER