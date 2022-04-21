LEON, JESUS

Arrest Date/Time: 04/16/2022 | 19:23

Date of Birth: 05/17/1996 Age: 25 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 531 38TH PL, HIALEAH, FL 33012

Occupation: BOAT MECHANIC

Arrest Location: SUGARLOAF BLVD, SUGARLOAF

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD065094 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003095

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS

