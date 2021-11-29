LEOPOLD, DANIEL TROY

Arrest Date/Time: 11/29/2021 | 00:09

Date of Birth: 07/07/1991 Age: 30 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1222 2ND ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: SECURITY in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: EDWIN SABILLON - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "D" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD180756 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008643

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you