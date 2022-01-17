LEPINSKE, SHERRY LYNN

Arrest Date/Time: 01/17/2022 | 17:21

Date of Birth: 05/22/1973 Age: 48 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 2332 MADISON ST, HOLLYWOOD, FL

Occupation: RN in FORT LAUDERDALE

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: ROBERT SALTER - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "C" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD009594 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000482

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION