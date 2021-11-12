LETO, STEVEN ANDREW

Arrest Date/Time: 11/11/2021 | 21:17

Date of Birth: 12/12/1990 Age: 30 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1624 GEORGE ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: AC TECH in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: DAVID STUBBLEFIELD - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO21CAD172430 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008230

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

