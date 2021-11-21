LEVENDALE-MCLEOD, MEAGAN SHEVAUN

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/21/2021 | 00:18
Date of Birth: 04/06/1980 Age: 41 Gender: F Race: W
Address: 1102 GRAND ST, KEY LARGO, FL 33037
Occupation: SUPERVISOR in KEY LARGO
Arrest Location: 1102 GRAND ST, KEY LARGO
Arresting Officer/Agency: WEDLET JEAN JACQUES - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD176785 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008435
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY