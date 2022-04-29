LEWIS, NATHANIEL

Arrest Date/Time: 04/29/2022 | 10:06

Date of Birth: 06/05/1972 Age: 49 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 105 TRUMAN AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: COOK in BIG COPPITT

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD073212 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003474

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

