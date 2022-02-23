LINARES, CHRISTOPHER RAMIRO

Arrest Date/Time: 02/23/2022 | 10:37

Date of Birth: 02/06/1991 Age: 31 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 299 MORRIS AVE, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: OWNER in MIAMI

Arrest Location: 299 MORRIS AV, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: DARNELL DURHAM - MCSO\DIST 6/7 CIU

Incident #: MCSO22CAD017712 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000813

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2b1 LARC