Arrest Date/Time: 05/02/2022 | 17:31

Date of Birth: 07/18/1985 Age: 36 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 82935 OVERSEAS HWY #3, ISLAMORADA, FL 33036

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 82935 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD074850 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003586

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 741.31.4a CONTEMPT OF COURT