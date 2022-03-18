LLANES, ANTONIO ANGEL

Arrest Date/Time: 03/18/2022 | 19:07

Date of Birth: 01/12/1961 Age: 61 Gender: M Race: W

Address: GENERAL DELIVERY, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 1126 TRUMAN AVE, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.09.2a TRESPASSING