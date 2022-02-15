LLANES, ANTONIO ANGEL

Arrest Date/Time: 02/14/2022 | 20:22

Date of Birth: 01/12/1961 Age: 61 Gender: M Race: W

Address: GENERAL DELIVERY, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 410 WALL ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.09.2a TRESPASSING