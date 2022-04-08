LODA, MARK DAMUS

Arrest Date/Time: 04/08/2022 | 04:43

Date of Birth: 11/14/1962 Age: 59 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 8113 81ST LOOP, OCALA, FL 34476

Occupation: CHICKEN PROCESSOR in MILLSBORO

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD059320 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002834

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION