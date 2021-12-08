LOMBARDI, JONATHAN MARC

Arrest Date/Time: 12/08/2021 | 21:28

Date of Birth: 09/16/1968 Age: 53 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 107 MARINA AVENUE, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: CAPTAIN in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: 107 MARINA AVE,

Arresting Officer/Agency: CASEY MATTHEWS - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO20CAD172616 - Offense #: MCSO20OFF007370

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.135.1b1 COCAINE-TRAFFIC