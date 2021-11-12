LOMINAC, WILLIAM FREDERICK

Arrest Date/Time: 11/12/2021 | 11:47

Date of Birth: 03/31/1987 Age: 34 Gender: M Race: W

Address: GENERAL DELIVERY/ HOMELESS, ,

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: SR5/MM 109 SB, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: MERCEDES GUEVARA - MCSO\SRO

Incident #: MCSO21CAD172719 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008239

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT