LOMINAC, WILLIAM FREDERICK

Arrest Date/Time: 11/12/2021 | 11:47
Date of Birth: 03/31/1987 Age: 34 Gender: M Race: W
Address: GENERAL DELIVERY/ HOMELESS, ,
Occupation: NONE
Arrest Location: SR5/MM 109 SB, KEY LARGO
Arresting Officer/Agency: MERCEDES GUEVARA - MCSO\SRO
Incident #: MCSO21CAD172719 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008239
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT