LOPEZ, ALEXANDER

Arrest Date/Time: 03/10/2022 | 07:20

Date of Birth: 05/13/1986 Age: 35 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 13765 19TH TER, MIAMI, FL 33175

Occupation: ELECTRICIAN

Arrest Location: 102050 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: TOMMY DURHAM - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL SHIFT B1

Incident #: MCSO22CAD041270 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001938

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 823.11 HEALTH-SAFETY

Recommended for you