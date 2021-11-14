Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/14/2021 | 02:30
Date of Birth: 08/19/1994 Age: 27 Gender: M Race: W
Address: Unknown
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: 107 MM US-1 SR-5 , KEY LARGO
Arresting Officer/Agency: RICHARD RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD173516 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008285
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH