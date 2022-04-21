LOPEZ LOPEZ, MAGDALENO ALBERTO

Arrest Date/Time: 04/20/2022 | 20:05

Date of Birth: 07/22/1990 Age: 31 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 913 74TH STREET OCEAN, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: COOK in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 913 74TH STREET OCEAN, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD067684 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003194

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS

