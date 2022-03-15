LOPEZ MACAYA, YANDRI

Arrest Date/Time: 03/15/2022 | 10:53

Date of Birth: 06/02/1979 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 13333 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: FISHERMAN in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 13333 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD043191 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002042

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.03.2 BATTERY

