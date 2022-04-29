LOPEZ, RAMIRO

Arrest Date/Time: 04/28/2022 | 23:20

Date of Birth: 04/15/1966 Age: 56 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1108 30 ST, BELLE GLADE, FL 33430

Occupation: LABOR

Arrest Location: 80MM US1/SR5, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD072995 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003470

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.2a MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

