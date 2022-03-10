LOPEZ RODRIGUEZ, LEONIDES

Arrest Date/Time: 03/10/2022 | 00:10

Date of Birth: 04/22/1963 Age: 58 Gender: M Race: H

Address: 4403 VIRGINIA AVENUE, TAMPA, FL 33614

Occupation: DEMOLITION

Arrest Location: 55TH STREET, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: CONNOR ONEILL - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD041069 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001932

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 316.80.1 TRANSP DANGEROUS MATERIAL

Recommended for you